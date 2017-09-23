Colorado's 'Mad Pooper' offered free toilet paper if she turns herself in

Police said the woman could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges.(Source: KKTV/CNN)

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (WAVE) - Colorado's "Mad Pooper" is being offered some incentives for turning herself in.

Toilet paper company, Charmin, tweeted "If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" #EnjoyTheGo," on Wednesday.

If the #MadPooper turns herself in, we'll give her a year's supply of TP to help with her "runs" ?? #EnjoyTheGohttps://t.co/GgEAyYp6aM — Charmin (@Charmin) September 20, 2017

The "Mad Pooper" was caught defecating on the sidewalk in front of a family's home. The mother at the home said her children caught the woman mid-squat.

Officers in Colorado Springs hope the "pooper's" notoriety will force her to clean up her act and turn herself in.

The homeowner said other people have come forward stating they’ve seen the same woman relieve herself outside a local Walgreens and in outside of other homes.

Police said the woman could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges.

