Marlins luminaries Conine, Dawson, Perez part of sale purge

MIAMI (AP) - Jeff Conine, who goes by the nickname Mr. Marlin, is part of the purge of Miami Marlins executives before the sale of the team to Derek Jeter's investment group.
Conine said Saturday he was told he won't be retained. He helped the Marlins win two World Series and has been a special assistant to the president since 2008.
Also being fired are Hall of Famers Andre Dawson and Tony Perez, who had the same title as Conine, and former manager Jack McKeon, who has been special assistant to the owner since 2005.
"They want to clean house so they can get their own people in there," Conine said.
Major League Baseball hopes to hold a special owners' meeting before November to vote on approving the sale of the franchise to the group headed by venture capitalist Bruce Sherman that includes Jeter, the former New York Yankees captain. Jeffrey Loria has owned the Marlins since 2002.
Conine, who went 4 for 4 in the Marlins' first game in 1993 and played on their World Series championship teams 1997 and 2003, said he was disappointed but not surprised to learn he won't be with the organization moving forward.
"It's going to be weird," he said. "The Marlins were part of our family."
Conine said he, McKeon, Dawson and Perez are all expected to be at the final series of the season next weekend at Marlins Park.
