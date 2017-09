Sparks, Lynx set for WNBA Finals rematch

(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File). FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2016, file photo, Los Angeles Sparks' Alana Beard, left, and Chelsea Gray celebrate after the Sparks beat the Minnesota Lynx 77-76 to win the WNBA basketball finals in Minneapolis. Last year's WNBA Fin...

By JON KRAWCZYNSKIAP Basketball Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Los Angeles Sparks are trying to become the first team to repeat as WNBA champions in 15 years. They'll have to beat a Minnesota Lynx team that has been in the finals six of the last seven seasons.

The Sparks beat the Lynx in five games last season to end Minnesota's hopes at a repeat championship. The Lynx can now return the favor this year. Both franchises are in pursuit of their fourth WNBA title, which would tie them with the Houston Comets for the most in league history.

The last team to repeat as champions was the Los Angeles Sparks back in 2001 and 2002.

Game 1 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in Minneapolis.

