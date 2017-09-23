Kentucky Air National Guard deploying 32 Airmen to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria recovery

Devastation is sweeping across Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, and some of WAVE Country's finest are lending a helping hand. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -The Kentucky Air National Guard is sending 32 Airmen for Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. There are only two ways to arrive on the island, which is without power. The National Guard has resources to help.

“I was watching the news this morning, and there was a lady in Puerto Rico and she said please don’t forget about us,” Lt. Col Steven Campbell said.

A plea for help from the disaster stricken island of Puerto Rico stuck with Lt. Col. Campbell the morning he deployed.

“The roads are just impassable at this point,” Campbell said. “We hope to get there bring the equipment we can and open up the air field so we can bring in mass quantities.”

The island is home to over 3 million U.S. Citizens. There is no electricity on the entire island, structural damage looms and flooding persists.

“The sitting around waiting is the hard part for us,” Campbell said. “We enjoy going out this quickly.”

Lt. Colonel Campbell’s group was in Texas for Hurricane Harvey, on stand by for Hurricane Irma and now they're heading out for Hurricane Maria.

“Everybody is asking the question what is going on what is causing this many hurricanes to hit,” Campbells said. “Just know that we are ready.”

The crews are bringing a base in box. It would take about 12 smaller aircrafts to carry the amount of equipment heading out on two C-17s.

“We go in there and set up,” Campbell said. “We don’t need electricity, running water, we don’t need anything we go in. If there is a run way and a ramp we set up an airbase and start bringing in recovery supplies.”

The crew will land in San Juan. They have no idea how long they will be deployed, or how much damage they will see.

“We don’t not know how long we will be deployed,” Campbell said. “We will be there until the mission is done.”

