Anderson's 3 TDs lead No. 16 TCU past No. 6 Oklahoma St.

By CLIFF BRUNTAP Sports Writer

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) - Darius Anderson ran for a career-high 160 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 16 TCU upset No. 6 Oklahoma State 44-31 on Saturday to stamp the Horned Frogs as a Big 12 contender.

Kenny Hill passed for 228 yards for the Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12), who put themselves in a great position to start league play. The Frogs ran 52 times for 238 yards.

TCU gave Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph plenty of time to throw, but he often couldn't find enough open receivers. He completed 22 of 41 passes for 398 yards and two touchdowns, but he threw two interceptions.

James Washington caught six passes for 153 yards and a touchdown and Marcell Ateman caught six passes for 100 yards for the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1).

The Horned Frogs led 37-17 in the fourth quarter before the Cowboys rallied and cut the deficit to six points. Anderson's 42-yard touchdown run with 2:37 remaining closed the deal.

THE TAKEAWAY

TCU: The Horned Frogs controlled the clock against Oklahoma State's previously stingy defense for much of the game. TCU ran 85 plays and kept the ball for just over 39 minutes.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys, who had been averaging nearly 200 yards rushing per game, were held to 101 yards on 31 carries. Rudolph, who had emerged as one of the favorites in the Heisman race, took a step back with the loss.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs have a bye before hosting West Virginia on Oct. 7. The Mountaineers rolled past Kansas 56-34 on Saturday.

OKLAHOMA STATE: The Cowboys play at Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders are undefeated and just beat Houston 27-24 on the road on Saturday.

