Graveyard plaque of Wild West figure was buried, not stolen

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - It turns out the graveyard plaque of the common-law wife of legendary gunfighter John Henry "Doc" Holiday was just six inches under, not stolen from a cemetery.
The plaque at the Arizona Pioneers' Home Cemetery in Prescott had been reported stolen recently. But the Prescott Daily Courier (https://goo.gl/uSPLmM ) reports that a voluntary caretaker found the plaque in mud under a hole at the grave of Mary Katherine Horony-Cummings, also known as Big Nose Kate.
Holiday played a central role in the infamous gunfight at the O.K. Corral in 1881 in what was then the Arizona territory.
Pioneers' Home interim Superintendent Dale Sams says the plaque had sunk into the ground, which had been softened and waterlogged by monsoon rains, and then covered by flowing mud.
Volunteer caretaker Denise Meyers says the plaque needs cleaning but is intact.
Horony-Cummings died Nov. 2, 1940, at age 89. She was buried under the name "Mary K. Cummings."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nationMore >>
President Donald Trump has pivoted away from military threats against North Korea to his administration's strategy of economic pressure, signing an order to enable increased sanctions on the nuclear-armed nationMore >>
The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.More >>
The Florida nun who became a viral sensation when she helped clear trees downed by Hurricane Irma says she had to Google instructions on how to start the chainsaw. She laughed at being called the 'chain saw nun,' but said she didn't mind the attention.More >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Weakened Irma spreads misery across Southeast: heavy winds, coastal flooding and drenching rains; 4 U.S. deaths now blamed on IrmaMore >>
Authorities are sending an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to hurricane-battered Florida to help with search-and-rescue operationsMore >>
Authorities are sending an aircraft carrier and other Navy ships to hurricane-battered Florida to help with search-and-rescue operationsMore >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsulaMore >>
Florida residents have begun to dig out in hurricane-scarred Florida, and officials are slowly piecing together the scope of Irma's vicious path of destruction across the peninsulaMore >>
The sick and poor in Appalachia are flocking to free health clinicsMore >>
The sick and poor in Appalachia are flocking to free health clinicsMore >>
Some taking to rafts and kayaks as Puerto Ricans emerge from Hurricane Maria; flood threat continuesMore >>
Some taking to rafts and kayaks as Puerto Ricans emerge from Hurricane Maria; flood threat continuesMore >>
A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition WednesdayMore >>
A 12-year-old girl is getting a $1 million prize and her own Las Vegas show after taking the "America's Got Talent" crown on the season 12 finale of the NBC reality competition WednesdayMore >>