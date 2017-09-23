LMPD officer involved in injury accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer was involved in an injury accident Saturday night, sources confirm.

One First Division officer was involved in the wreck, circumstances surrounding it are unknown.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Sources also confirm the officer was transported to University Hospital by another LMPD officer.

At this time, the injuries appear to be non-life threatening but the public information officer is responding to the scene.

WAVE 3 News has a crew on scene and will update this story.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.