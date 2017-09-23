Mets ace Syndergaard returns, goes 1 shutout inning vs Nats

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger). New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) - Mets ace Noah Syndergaard tossed one scoreless inning Saturday night against Washington, throwing just five pitches in his first major league game since partially tearing his right lat muscle on April 30.

Syndergaard drew a loud cheer from the crowd at Citi Field when his name was announced in the New York lineup, then reached 99 mph with his fastball. The Mets had said he would start and work only one inning in his return.

Syndergaard retired Trea Turner on a flyball, gave up a single to Jayson Werth and got Daniel Murphy to ground into a double play.

An All-Star last year, Syndergaard started on opening day this season. He was 1-2 with a 3.29 ERA in five starts before getting hurt.

Matt Harvey, as planned, took over for the Mets to pitch in the second inning against the NL East champion Nationals.

