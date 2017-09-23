Eastern Kentucky edges Tennessee Tech 24-21

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Tim Boyle threw for 185 yards and a touchdown as Eastern Kentucky edged Tennessee Tech 24-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference opener on Saturday.

LJ Scott ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns for the Colonels (1-2, 1-0).

Lucas Williams kicked a 51-yard field goal four plays after the Golden Eagles (0-4, 0-1) fumbled on the first play of their first drive. The Colonels led 10-0 at halftime.

The Colonels' Kobie Grace intercepted an Andre Sale pass in the third quarter and returned it 39 yards, setting up a scoring run by Scott six plays later, and EKU led 24-7 early in the fourth.

Sale threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles.

During the game, EKU unveiled a statue of College Football Hall of Fame coach Roy Kidd who had 314 victories in 39 years as head coach of the Colonels. The statue overlooks the field at Roy Kidd Stadium.

