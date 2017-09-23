Police respond to shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police respond to shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 9:56 p.m. of a person shot in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Ct.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

EMS is also on scene.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

