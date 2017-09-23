Police respond to shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood

An LMPD officer was involved in an injury accident Saturday night, sources confirm.More >>
An LMPD officer was involved in an injury accident Saturday night, sources confirm.More >>
he Kentucky Air National Guard is sending 32 Airmen for Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.More >>
he Kentucky Air National Guard is sending 32 Airmen for Hurricane Maria recovery efforts in Puerto Rico.More >>
Police said the woman could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges.More >>
Police said the woman could face indecent exposure and public defecation charges.More >>
The Cardinals host Kent State on Saturday at noon.More >>
The Cardinals host Kent State on Saturday at noon.More >>
Mary J Blige was scheduled to perform in Louisville on Saturday night.More >>
Mary J Blige was scheduled to perform in Louisville on Saturday night.More >>