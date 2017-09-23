Teen shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a shooting in the Park Duvalle neighborhood Saturday night.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in at 9:56 p.m. of a person shot in the 1500 block of Pawtuxet Ct.

Once on scene, crews found one person shot.

LMPD confirmed the victim was a 16 or 17-year-old male.

Police say the victim and another man were walking in the area of the scene when they heard shots and the victim was shot.

EMS transported him to the hospital, and officials say his injuries are non-life threatening.

