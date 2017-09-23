Late TD run, interception return spark WKU's 33-21 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Jakairi Moses ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 1:38 to go and Joe Brown returned an interception for a 34-yard score 25 seconds later to ensure Western Kentucky's 33-21 victory over Ball State on Saturday night.

Caleb Huntley scored on a 3-yard run to give Ball State (2-2) a one-point lead with 4:50 remaining, but Mike White completed all six of his passes on an eight-play, 76-yard drive for the winning score.

White finished 28 of 44 for 319 yards passing with a touchdown to Deon Yelder and two interceptions. The Hilltoppers (2-2) struggled on the ground with just 52 yards.

Ball State played without quarterback Riley Neal, out with a leg injury, with Jack Milas starting in his place. Milas was 18 of 36 for 267 yards with two interceptions. Huntley scored twice on the ground.

WKU's Marquez Trigg scored from 2 yards out for a 17-7 halftime lead. Malik Dunner got Ball State within 17-14 with a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter.

