Residents come together to help man who had a heart attack on morning walk

George Jackson had heart attack on morning walk, group of residents stepped in to help(Source: Jackson's daughter)

Early Friday morning 79-year-old George Jackson was on his usual morning walk around Scherm Road and Barron Drive in Owensboro when one woman saw him take a hard fall to the ground.

The woman immediately got out of her car to help Jackson who was laying on the ground gasping for air. It didn't take long for three other women who were passing through the area to step in and help.

The group worked together, and some of them took turns performing CPR on Jackson until first responders arrived. All were thankful they were able to help him.

Jackson's daughter said he is doing well in the hospital, but he is going to need some alterations to his pacemaker and a heart cath.

Jackson's daughter credits the group for saving her Dad's life and calls them her daddy's angels.

The women also said it is important to be CPR trained and are encouraging others to be as well.

