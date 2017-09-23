3rd annual "Rock the House" held

The third annual "Rock the House" for CASA in Owensboro was held on Saturday.

The event benefited the over 800 abused and neglected children in Daviess, Hancock, and Ohio counties.

It was 1970s themed. They had food, live and silent auctions, contests and a band.

Organizers told us they strive to ensure that every child's basic needs are met and that they are given an opportunity to succeed.

The event was being held at the Owensboro Convention Center and wrapped up at 11 p.m.

