Ali Humanitarian Awards honor peacemakers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The fifth-annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards were filled with Hollywood-stars, friends and admirers of Muhammad Ali people. The group celebrated those working to create peace and social justice.

"They're getting these awards for doing great things," Jamillah Ali, Muhammad Ali's daughter said.

"What's special about this year is that Muhammad Ali represents something extraordinary at a time when the world is being pushed and pulled in so many directions in an us versus them narrative," one attendee said.

"I think right now with a lot of things that are happening, we could use Muhammad Ali again," Bruce Buffer said.

In it's fifth year, the awards have continued to grow, but still focus on the Ali's core values of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality.

"I think Muhammad Ali is just so ahead of his time and we just still have so much to learn from Muhammad Ali," Patricia Arquette said.

Heather Heyer was among the 2017 awardees. She was killed last August protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Her mother hopes she's now with Ali.

"She would have loved to have met him," Susan Bro, Heyer's mother said. "She would have been in awe, to have the thought that maybe they're meeting now."

Others who were able to accept their award in person, are now challenging themselves to continue Ali's legacy.

"I feel like I have a lot of responsibility on me now to keep going," HRH Princess Dr. Nisreen El-Hashemite said. "This award is not an honor to put on the shelf. No, it's gives you more responsibility."

