Reddick gets first career win in Xfinity playoff opener

SPARTA, Ky. (AP) - Tyler Reddick crashed the opener of the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs on Saturday at Kentucky Speedway by running away with his first career victory.

The 21-year-old driver led 66 laps, including the final 39, and beat Brennan Poole to the finish line by 14.540 seconds. The margin of victory was the largest in the 23 times the series has raced on the 1.5-mile track since 2001.

It was Reddick's 15th career start in the series.

Justin Allgaier, who entered the race as the No. 2 playoff seed, rallied back from a flat tire that put him two laps down early in the race to finish third.

Ryan Preece finished fourth and playoff contender Cole Custer finished fifth. Custer started third and swept the first two stages. He led 49 laps.

William Byron, who entered the race as the No. 1 seed and with three victories to his credit this season, made an unscheduled pit stop early in the final stage to address a loose wheel and lost a lap. He rejoined the race in 27th place and finished 18th.

Defending race winner and playoff contender Elliott Sadler finished sixth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.