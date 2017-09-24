The Latest: More reaction from Trump on NFL players
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Baltimore Ravens players, including former player Ray Lewis, second from right, kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London,...
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Baltimore Ravens players kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.
By The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - President Donald Trump has continued to express his displeasure on Twitter about how NFL players are choosing to kneel or sit for the national anthem before games.
In one tweet, Trump said that "Standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable. Bad Ratings!" In another tweet, he says people "MUST honor and respect" the American flag.
More than 130 players around the NFL sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the league's early games.
In another tweet, Trump said the NHL champion Pittsburgh Penguins will be going to the White House for a ceremony. Trump recently rescinded a White House invitation for Stephen Curry of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sunday, September 24 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-09-24 07:16:46 GMT
Sunday, September 24 2017 5:58 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:58:36 GMT
The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president sign off on new, more targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions.
The Department of Homeland Security has recommended the president sign off on new, more targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions.
Sunday, September 24 2017 4:47 PM EDT2017-09-24 20:47:36 GMT
Sunday, September 24 2017 5:50 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:50:28 GMT
Milo Yiannopoulos was whisked away in a car after a brief appearance at the University of California, Berkeley that drew a few dozen supporters and a slightly larger crowd protesting the right-wing provocateur.More >>
Milo Yiannopoulos was whisked away in a car after a brief appearance at the University of California, Berkeley that drew a few dozen supporters and a slightly larger crowd protesting the right-wing provocateur.More >>
Sunday, September 24 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-09-24 14:27:12 GMT
Sunday, September 24 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:59:32 GMT
About two dozen NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of...More >>
About two dozen NFL players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium.More >>
Sunday, September 24 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:17:30 GMT
Sunday, September 24 2017 5:41 PM EDT2017-09-24 21:41:07 GMT
Matthew Stafford's pass to Golden Tate was ruled just short of the goal line, overturning the call on the field and allowing the Atlanta Falcons to hold on for a 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions.More >>
Matthew Stafford's pass to Golden Tate was ruled just short of the goal line, overturning the call on the field and allowing the Atlanta Falcons to hold on for a 30-26 win over the Detroit Lions.More >>
Sunday, September 24 2017 10:07 AM EDT2017-09-24 14:07:00 GMT
Sunday, September 24 2017 10:37 AM EDT2017-09-24 14:37:37 GMT
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the...
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the teams' game at Wembley Stadium.