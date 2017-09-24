Ravens DE Urban questionable to return with foot sprain

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) scores a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.

NEW YORK (AP) - Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has a foot sprain and is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Urban came off the field limping after Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette picked up a first down on 4th-and-1 toward the end of the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room for further examination

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.