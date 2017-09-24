The Latest: Ravens WR Maclin cleared to return - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Ravens WR Maclin cleared to return

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) runs against the Baltimore Ravens defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) runs against the Baltimore Ravens defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.
(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) scores a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) scores a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.
By The Associated Press

The Latest on the third Sunday of the NFL regular season:

11:15 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has been cleared to return in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after being examined for a possible concussion.

Maclin underwent the standard concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground during the second quarter, but the team announced after the halftime break that he had been cleared by doctors.

Maclin was hurt when Joe Flacco's pass came off his hands and was intercepted by A.J. Bouye, and the wide receivers head then seemed to bounce on the turf as he fell down. The Jaguars led 23-0 at halftime.

___

10:40 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Joe Flacco's pass to Maclin was intercepted by A.J. Bouye during the second quarter after it came off the wide receiver's hands. Maclin's head then seemed to bounce on the turf as he fell down.

___

10:35 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has a foot sprain and is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Urban came off the field limping after Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette picked up a first down on 4th-and-1 toward the end of the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room for further examination

___

    •   
