The Latest: Titans score 21 straight points against Seahawks

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis (89) scores a touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham). Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) runs against the Baltimore Ravens defense during the first half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017.

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the third Sunday of the NFL regular season:

___

6:40 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans have scored 21 straight points to take a 30-14 lead over Seattle at the end of the third quarter.

The Seahawks took a 14-9 lead off Russell Wilson's second TD pass, a 10-yarder to Chris Carson, on the opening drive of the second half.

Marcus Mariota responded with a TD pass of 55 yards to Rishard Matthews and a 24-yarder to Jonnu Smith. Then Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray went 75 yards for his first TD of the season.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tenn.

___

6:10 p.m.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is questionable to return because of a knee injury. Gordon rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown in the first half, helping cut the Chiefs' lead to 17-10 after the Chargers trailed 14-0 in the first quarter.

___

5:50 p.m.

The Tennessee Titans lead the Seattle Seahawks 9-7 at halftime thanks to three field goals by Ryan Succop, including a 47-yarder as the first half expired.

Tennessee had smothered the struggling Seahawks until Russell Wilson drove them 86 yards in five plays, almost matching the 41 yards they'd managed in the first half with a 36-yard pass to Doug Baldwin to open the possession. He scored Seattle's second offensive touchdown of the season with a 4-yard pass to Baldwin with 1:15 left.

That gave the Titans enough time to set up Succop for his third field goal after a penalty-filled half.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tenn.

___

5:50 p.m.

The banged-up Green Bay Packers have limped into the locker room at halftime trailing 21-7 to the winless Cincinnati Bengals.

Aaron Rodgers is 9 of 15 for 73 yards and a touchdown. Rodgers also threw just the second pick-6 of his career when cornerback William Jackson stepped in front of a pass intended for Jordy Nelson and returned it 75 yards for a score.

Rodgers has been sacked five times in the first half. The Packers are without seven key players, including left tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Randall Cobb, defensive tackle Mike Daniels and linebacker Nick Perry.

- Genaro C. Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisc.

___

The Cincinnati Bengals are off a hot start at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers.

William Jackson returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown to give the Bengals a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter. The cornerback stepped in front of receiver Jordy Nelson and ran untouched down the sideline for the score.

It's just the second pick-six thrown by two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, his first at home. His only other interception returned for a score came on Nov. 8, 2009 by Tanard Jackson in a 38-28 loss at Tampa.

The winless Bengals are moving the ball too in their first game with Bill Lazor as offensive coordinator. He replaced the fired Ken Zampese. Quarterback Andy Dalton opened the game 9 of 10 for 97 yards and scores.

Green Bay is playing without six starters, including defensive lineman Mike Daniels, outside linebacker Nick Perry and cornerback Davon House.

- Genaro C. Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisc.

___

4:45 p.m.

It's been a dreadful start for Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who was intercepted twice in the opening 7:16 of the first quarter against the Chiefs.

Terrance Mitchell picked off an off-balance heave by Rivers, and Tyreek Hill caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith four plays later.

Rivers then ended a promising drive with a throw right to Marcus Peters, and it was returned 38 yards to set up another touchdown for the Chiefs. Smith found Albert Wilson for a 6-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead, giving him seven scoring tosses without an interception this season.

___

4:30 p.m.

It took three games, but the Cincinnati Bengals are finally in the end zone.

A.J. Green scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton to give Cincinnati a 7-0 lead over the Green Bay Packers on the game's first possession at Lambeau Field. That snapped a dubious season-opening streak of 25 possessions without a touchdown. Until Sunday, they were only able to muster three field goals over the first two weeks, both losses.

Andy Dalton was 4 of 5 for 41 yards on the drive, while Green caught two passes for 23 yards. It's a good start so far for new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who replaced the fired Ken Zampese.

It's also the warmest kickoff for a Packers home game at 89 degrees.

- Genaro C. Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisc.

___

4:20 p.m.

Seattle linebacker Dewey McDonald has been knocked out of the Seahawks' game against the Tennessee Titans on the opening kickoff.

McDonald hurt a knee on the opening kickoff and went to the sideline.

The Seahawks announced a few minutes later that McDonald will not return.

- Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tenn.

3:45 p.m.

Odell Beckham Jr. caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Eli Manning early in the fourth quarter and drew an unsportsmanlike penalty for his odd celebration. Beckham, down on all fours, took a few steps and then lifted his right leg in the air, imitating a dog urinating. The score cut the deficit to 14-7. Beckham later caught another TD pass from Manning.

- Rob Maaddi reporting from Philadelphia.

___

2:30 p.m.

The Panthers have ruled out wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for the rest of the game. Benjamin's knee was bent backward after making a catch at the end of the first quarter and he did not return.

The Panthers all already without tight end Greg Olsen, who is out at least eight weeks a broken foot so it's no surprise their offense is struggling against the Saints 32nd-ranked defense.

___

2:25 p.m.

Frank Gore celebrated his 3,000th carry with a 4-yard TD run to give the Indianapolis Colts a 28-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns. Gore is the ninth player in league history to join the 3,000-carry club.

___

2:25 p.m.

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is questionable to return with a calf injury, leaving the defense without four of its best players. Philadelphia already didn't have cornerback Ronald Darby and safety Rodney McLeod and linebacker Jordan Hicks left the game with an ankle injury.

And Eagles running back Darren Sproles is questionable to return after injuring his right wrist on a carry in the second quarter.

___

11:15 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin has been cleared to return in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium after being examined for a possible concussion.

Maclin underwent the standard concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground during the second quarter, but the team announced after the halftime break that he had been cleared by doctors.

Maclin was hurt when Joe Flacco's pass came off his hands and was intercepted by A.J. Bouye, and the wide receivers head then seemed to bounce on the turf as he fell down. The Jaguars led 23-0 at halftime.

___

10:40 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin is in concussion protocol after hitting his head on the ground during Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Joe Flacco's pass to Maclin was intercepted by A.J. Bouye during the second quarter after it came off the wide receiver's hands. Maclin's head then seemed to bounce on the turf as he fell down.

___

10:35 a.m.

Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban has a foot sprain and is questionable to return in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.

Urban came off the field limping after Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette picked up a first down on 4th-and-1 toward the end of the first quarter. He was taken to the locker room for further examination

___

