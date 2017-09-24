Initiative hopes to tackle addiction in Louisville

The group's main concerns are access to treatment, prevention initiatives and healthy recovery. (Source: INDNR)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new initiative in Louisville hopes to tackle what organizers call Louisville's addiction epidemic.

The Treatment Advisory Group (TAG) was created in January by the Office of Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness's. TAG brings together leaders from The Healing Place, Centerstone, Our Lady of Peace, Jeffersontown Police and many other organizations to work on ways to treat addiction in Jefferson County.

The TAG Sober Housing Task Force is working establishing credentialed homes that protect recovering addicts' interests, the neighborhoods where housing is located, and the owners of legitimate recovery homes.

