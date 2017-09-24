1 killed, at least 6 injured at Antioch church shooting

One person was killed and others were injured in a shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

Police said the shooting occurred as church was dismissing at 11:15 a.m.

One woman was shot in the parking lot after she exited the building.

Police said the gunman, who was wearing a ski mask, entered the church through the back door.

The gunman fired multiple rounds inside the church and six people were shot.

Police said one church member confronted the gunman and was pistol-whipped.

This man, who has a handgun carry permit, went to his car and retrieved his gun.

When he entered the church and confronted the gunman with the gun, the gunman shot himself.

Police said three women and three men, including the gunman, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The man who was pistol-whipped and another victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center.

A reunification area has been set up at Beautiful Gate Church, located at 12316 Old Hickory Blvd.

Sen. Bob Corker issued a statement via Twitter that stated "We are closely monitoring reports of a church shooting in Antioch. As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims."

Burnette Chapel Church of Christ is located on Pin Hook Road in the Antioch area..

The Nashville Fire Department eight people were shot inside the church. The shooter was among those injured.

Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017

List of recent church shootings

July 2006 - Naveed Haq broke into the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle and shot six people. There was one fatality He was sentenced to life in prison in 2010.

August 2007 - In Neosho, Missouri, Eiken Elam Saimon shot up the First Congregational Church, killing three people. He was sentenced to life in prison.

December 2007 - Matthew J. Murray opened fire in a Youth With A Mission training center in Arvada, Colorado. Then he went to the New Life Church in Colorado Springs and shot up a congregation. There were 4 fatalities in all, not including Murray who committed suicide soon after.

July 2008 - Jim David Adkisson pulled out a shotgun at the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church. There were two deaths and seven injuries. He cited the church's "liberal teachings" as his reason for the shooting. Adkisson was sentenced to life in prison in 2009.

August 2012 - Three people were murdered at the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin outside Milwaukee when Wade Michael Page opened fire. The shooter committed suicide after reportedly injuring a police officer.

April 2014 - At a Jewish community center outside Kansas City, known white supremacist Frazier Glenn Cross killed three people including a 14-year-old boy. Cross said he plans to plead guilty to avoid a long trial. None of the victims were Jewish.

June 2015 - 21-year-old Dylan Roof attacked a historic black church in Charleston South Carolina. he entered a Bible study meeting and killed nine people. A jury sentenced him to death in January 2017, and he's now on death row in Terre Haute, Indiana

