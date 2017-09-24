1 killed, at least 6 injured at Antioch church shooting

One person has been killed and at least six others have been wounded in a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.
Police said the shooting occurred as church was dismissing at 11:15 a.m.
One woman was shot in the parking lot after she exited the building.
Police said the gunman, who was wearing a ski mask, entered the church through the back door.
The gunman fired multiple rounds inside the church and six people were shot.
Police said one church member confronted the gunman and was pistol-whipped.
This man, who has a handgun carry permit, went to his car and retrieved his gun.
When he entered the church and confronted the gunman with the gun, the gunman shot himself.
Police said three women and three men, including the gunman, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The man who was pistol-whipped and another victim was transported to Skyline Medical Center.
A reunification area has been set up at Beautiful Gate Church, located at 12316 Old Hickory Blvd.
Sen. Bob Corker issued a statement via Twitter that stated "We are closely monitoring reports of a church shooting in Antioch. As we await more details, please join me in praying for the victims."
Burnette Chapel Church of Christ is located on Pin Hook Road in the Antioch area..
The Nashville Fire Department eight people were shot inside the church. The shooter was among those injured.
Gunman opens fire at Church of Christ Burnette Chapel on Pin Hook Road. 1 woman dead in parking lot...6 other innocents shot... pic.twitter.com/yuwjfGPjXs— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017
Gunman wounded and at hospital. 1 other victim pistol whipped and at hospital.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 24, 2017
