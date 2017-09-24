Colonial Gardens remains untouched; questions linger about property's future

Colonial Gardens sits front and center on the busy intersection of New Cut Road and Kenwood Drive. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - People living in South Louisville are wondering when renovations will be made to the historic Colonial Gardens property across from Iroquois Park.

The eyesore sits front and center on the busy intersection of New Cut Road and Kenwood Drive. Signs around the site, now owned by Underhill Associates, promised construction in the summer of 2017, but a new season has come and it's still a dilapidated site.

“It's been closed down for a while now and I have been wondering what they are going to do with it," Patricia Turner said.

Turner is a lifelong resident in the neighborhood. She said she used to work at a bar in the Colonial Gardens building.

"I've seen it go from good to bad to ugly," Turner said.

Turner said she takes her grandchildren to Iroquois park often and they pass by the eyesore daily.

"They were upset because they couldn't get pizza," Turner said jokingly.

The Little Caesars located on the site closed in August.

"I thought they would start building after that but we haven't seen anything yet," Al Bisam, who owns a smoke shop next to Colonial Gardens, said.

Bisam keeps a close eye on the property.

"My customers keep asking me every day when construction will start,” Bisam said. “Even though I am close, I have no idea when construction will actually start.”

Colin Underhill of Underhill Associates said, "We are working out final development details with the city and hope to come to a conclusion soon."

Will Ford, a spokesperson with the City, said Develop Louisville wants to preserve the historic nature of Colonial Gardens and create a development that blends in with Iroquois Park.

Turner hopes it's something her grandchildren and other families can enjoy.

"It's been empty for so long, I don't know what would be good there,” Turner said. “Hopefully something for children."

