Latest: Right-wing activist holds short California rally

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The Latest on a planned speech by a right-wing provocateur at the University of California, Berkeley (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

Milo Yiannopoulos was whisked away in a car after a brief appearance at the University of California, Berkeley that drew a few dozen supporters and a slightly larger crowd protesting the right-wing provocateur.

Yiannopoulos made a few comments from the steps of Sproul Hall shortly after noon Sunday. He blew kisses, posed for selfies and led a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before leaving. The appearance lasted less than a half hour before the crowds dispersed.

Demonstrators protesting it were kept behind barricades by police on Sproul Plaza.

Yiannopoulos said Saturday that he would appear at an unsanctioned rally despite the cancellation of a planned four-day event dubbed Free Speech Week.

___

12:15 p.m.

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos blew kisses, posed for selfies and addressed a few dozen supporters at the University of California, Berkeley, while a slightly larger crowd protesting his appearance was kept separate by police.

Yiannopoulos, wearing sunglasses and an American flag hoodie under a denim jacket, spoke without amplification Sunday on the steps of Sproul Hall. Those hoping to hear his speech were herded through metal detectors, while demonstrators protesting it were kept behind barricades on Sproul Plaza.

Yiannopoulos vowed Saturday to appear at an unsanctioned rally despite the cancellation of a planned four-day event dubbed Free Speech Week.

___

11:30 a.m.

Several dozen demonstrators who've gathered at the University of California, Berkeley, to protest a planned speech by Milo Yiannopoulos have been met by a similarly-sized crowd supporting the right-wing provocateur.

Police are keeping the two sides separated Sunday at the university's Sproul Plaza, where Yiannopoulos has yet to appear. His speech was set for noon.

A conservative campus group says a planned four-day event dubbed Free Speech Week was canceled. However, Yiannopoulos announced Saturday that he would appear with others at an unsanctioned rally.

His supporters toted signs saying "Stop liberal intolerance, support Trump" while demonstrators on the other side shouted slogans like "No Trump, no KKK."

Berkeley's Sproul Plaza was the center of activity on campus during the 1960s Free Speech Movement.

