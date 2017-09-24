Campus alert sent after early morning robbery near IU

BLOOMINGTON, IN (WAVE) - Police are searching for suspects, responsible for a robbery and shooting near the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.

IU students were sent an alert around 1:30 a.m. warning that an active shooter was on campus.

Police say five or six men took part in a robbery, fired shots, and took off running toward campus.

Students say the information provided in the push alert made them feel safer.

