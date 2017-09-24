Homicide victims honored at annual memorial event

The memorial was held at Kentucky Victims of Homicide Wall in Resthaven Memorial Park. (Source: Justin Hawkins, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Balloons filled the sky as homicide victims throughout Louisville were honored by friends and family.

They gathered at the Kentucky Victims of Homicide Wall in Resthaven Memorial Park to share stories.

Last year, Louisville Metro set a record for the number of criminal homicides with 123 deaths. The families of those victims are still suffering.

"It's sad that so many peoples lives have turned to drugs, alcohol, and killing people for no reason at all," said Theresa Martinez, whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. "No one's life deserves to have that happen to them at all. And it's just a very sad thing that it's happening in Louisville Kentucky."

The annual event, which is hosted by Kentuckians' Voice for Crime Victims, is to heighten public awareness of the increasing number of victims and surviving loved-ones who carry the burden of violent crime.

