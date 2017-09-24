KSP: Busted semi tire causes Twin Bridge backup

If you were passing the Twin Bridges and saw a backup, here's why.

Kentucky State Police said a semi driver rubbed against the barrier and busted a tire.

That caused a standstill for drivers going into Henderson.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The semi has been towed, but it did take several hours to clear the road.

Traffic is back to normal.

You can take a live look at our Twin Bridge skycam here.

