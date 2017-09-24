Rand Paul: New GOP health care plan doesn't repeal Obamacare grants

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A vote on the new GOP health care legislation could come as early as next week. But it has some critics, including outspoken Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul.

Appearing today on NBC's Meet The Press, Paul, an ophthalmologist from Bowling Green, said the repeal and replace plan doesn't really repeal.

>> GET OUR APP: Apple | Android

"The Graham-Cassidy bill basically keeps most of the Obamacare spending, almost all of the spending, and just reshuffles it and block grants it to the states," Paul said. "So I don't think block granting Obamacare - doesn't make it go away, it just means you're keeping all the money we've been spending to Obamacare, most of it. Reshuffling it. Taking the money from Democrat states and giving it to Republican states."

Paul also said the solution is narrowing the focus to expanding health savings accounts and limiting spending.

Also appearing on the show was Marc Short, the White House Director of Legislative Affairs, who defended Graham-Cassidy, saying it would not affect pre-existing conditions, despite analysis to the contrary.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.