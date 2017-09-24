KSP investigating deadly crash

One person has died and another is in the hospital after a crash in Muhlenberg County.

It happened on Sunday around 1 p.m. at US 431 and Cleaton Road.

KSP said a 31-year-old woman was driving northbound on US 431 when she approached the intersection. We're told as she approached the intersection, another car driven by 79-year-old Christine Dennison entered her lane.

Troopers said Dennison was trying to cross both lanes of 431 when the woman's car hit Dennison's on the driver's side. We're told the woman was unable to avoid the crash.

Dennison was wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt and was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

