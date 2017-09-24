Police investigating chase crossing state lines

Police are investigating a chase that crossed state lines.

Evansville dispatch said it started in the 4700 block of Waterworks Road Sunday afternoon.

The chase eventually ended in Henderson.

Henderson dispatch said the driver stopped on Riverside Down.

There are no known injuries at this time.

We're waiting on a call from Henderson police. We hope to have more information for you soon.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

