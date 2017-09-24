Spring 2018 enrollment at WKCT college

Students are now able to enroll for Spring 2018 courses at West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

WKCTC offers more than 30 academic and career programs with nearly 200 certificate, diploma and degrees options.

Students can visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu to submit a free admissions application by selecting the red APPLY NOW link at the top of the page. Students submitting an application online must still register for classes.

Students can also come to campus to register for classes in the WKCTC Advising Center located in the Anderson Building, room 106. Advisors are available to help with the registration process, financial aid and assistance in creating an academic plan to help students reach their academic goals. Advising Center hours are Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring 2018 classes begin January 8.

