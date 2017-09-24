SLIDESHOW: The Inaugural Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic

The event was fun for the entire family. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News invited the public to the first ever Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic and it was a blast.

Linkin' Bridge, the Bubble Man, Squallis Puppeteers, Rec on the Go, Hwang's Martial Arts and many more joined gathered for the picnic. Check out the photos from all the fun.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the photos

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.