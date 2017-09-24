TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Snyder ramp to Old Henry Rd. to close

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A traffic alert for drivers who use the Gene Snyder Freeway in eastern Louisville Metro.

Starting Monday at 9 a.m. the northbound exit ramp to Old Henry Road will be closed for three weeks.

The closure is part of an improvement project at the interchange.

The exit ramp will remain closed until October 16. Drivers will be directed to a detour at exit 30 at La Grange Road that will get them back to Old Henry Road.

