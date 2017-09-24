Semi crash on Kentucky bridge under investigation

Kentucky State Police is investigating a crash involving a commercial vehicle in Henderson.

The crash happened on Sunday, September 24 on the U.S. 41 bridge.

According to Kentucky State Police 70-year-old Roger Sams of Vincennes, Indiana was traveling south on the bridge in a semi tractor-trailer when he lost control and hit concrete barrier.

An ambulance took Sams to a Henderson hospital for treatment.

At this time there is no word on Sams' condition or what caused the crash.

