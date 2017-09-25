Bourbon and Beyond goes beyond expectations

The festival brought out at least 20,000 fans a day. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News)

The inaugural Bourbon and Beyond Festival was held at Champions Park. (Source: Jobina Fortson, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bluegrass, bourbon and good times could be found all over the grounds of Champions Park on Sunday.

"The first thing I thought of was, 'Are we in Louisville, Kentucky?' This is really cool," Michelle Baugh said.

The inaugural Bourbon and Beyond Festival brought out at least twenty-thousand fans a day, throughout the weekend. It also attracted headliners like Stevie Nicks.

"Stevie Nicks is going to be great tonight," Lindsey Browne said. "I'm excited and we saw Trombone Shorty. It's been great."

"I always do Forecastle and I saw the lineup this year and was like, ‘I gotta check it out,’" Lyle Hull said.

The festival host is the same company that launched Louder Than Life, which is now a Louisville staple.

"We fell in love with this city when we came five years ago when we first came," Clay Busch, Vice President of Marketing said. "Our goal is to bring as many out-of-towners as possible."

Organizers said Bourbon and Beyond took fans beyond the music by incorporating Kentucky's favorite drink and different foods.

Ryan McCray enjoyed the different culinary options. "Sweet, salty, cheesy, greasy," McCray said. "Amazing."

With fan reviews strong, organizers are already working on a long-term plan for the festival.

"We will probably add a couple new things," Busch said. "We'll probably take a couple things away we didn't really see the fans connect to because what it comes down to it, it's all about the fan experience."

