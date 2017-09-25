Taking Back Your Streets picnic brings solidarity to community

The Talking Back Your Streets picnic was held Sept. 24 at Chickasaw Park. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From dancing to making new friends to just plain having fun, the inaugural WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic proved that in a time of elevated violence, solidarity prevailed.

"I got to take pictures with a subway sandwich dude," said 9-year-old Brandon Mosley.

Sunday at Chickasaw Park, in the heart of the West End, it was only about one thing.

"It's all about these kids right here,” Andre Smith said. “These beautiful kids."

SLIDESHOW: The Inaugural Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic

Here was the idea, let's prove that Taking Back Your Streets is something we really mean. Push the bad out, and bring the good in.

"It's a positive vibe that you can have around the community so they won't kill each other and have a lot of violence," one young person at the picnic told us.

The city, police, and residents took the chance to make new friends.

"People don't get to really see us have fun and let down a little bit and it's been a lot of fun to meet folks like De'Shawn here," said Lt. Phil Russell of the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Russell was one of several LMPD officers who participated. DJ Justice, or Sgt. Jason Mosley, turned the music up. The LMPD Chopper and Hummer also made a cameo. De'Shawn Harris, 9, thought it was fun to meet the officers too.

"It was really nice and encouraging," Harris said. "They were here teaching us how to be safe."

"No matter how much evil is shown in the west end, we can still be together," said Shon China Lacy of Linkin Bridge.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Bourbon and Beyond goes beyond expectations

+ Ali Humanitarian Awards honor peacemakers

+ Initiative hopes to tackle addiction in Louisville

The group showed up to the delight of fans. Lacy grew up in the area and remembers coming to Chickasaw Park as a child.

"This is, this is, like important, this is beautiful man, there's no other word to describe it," Lacy said.

To the beats of DJ Justice, we showed that coming together we will always win.

Several groups participated including JCPS, LMPD, The League of Mascots, Hwangs Martial Arts, Squallis Puppeteers, Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky, INC, A Recipe to End Hunger, Building our Blocks, Mr. G’s Kettle Korn, Imagination Library, Ice Cream by Louisville Cream, Inflatables by Louisville Inflatables, Delta Dental, the Bubble Man, Metro Safe, The Kentucky Humane Society, Councilwoman Cheri Bryant Hamilton, The Boy Scouts of America and 104.7 WLOU.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.