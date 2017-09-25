Small plane crashes in front yard of home, injuring pilot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A small plane has crashed in the front yard of a suburban Philadelphia home, leaving the pilot injured.

Police say the crash happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in Montgomery County's Whitpain Township about a mile from Wings Field airport. Witnesses and police tell WCAU-TV the plane lost altitude shortly after takeoff and hit several trees before breaking apart in the front lawn of a home. No one at the home was hurt.

A neighbor says he and another man found the pilot with a seat belt around his neck. Another person was able to cut the belt off with scissors.

Police say the pilot's injuries don't appear to be life-threatening.

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to arrive Monday to investigate.

