Don't talk about mom: NFL players angry over Trump's insult

Players from the Cincinnati Bengals locked arms during the national anthem before the game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.More >>
Some of the New Orleans Saints players chose to sit down during the national anthem on Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, causing some fans to boycott the team.More >>
Drew Brees put up his best numbers of the 2017 season, in a 34-13 Saints win over the Panthers. Brees was 22-of-29 passing, for 220 yards, and three touchdowns on the afternoon. After the contest Brees weighed in on President Trump's comments. "I disagree on what the President said, and how he said it. I think it's very unbecoming of the President of the United States to talk to the great people like that. Obviously he's disappointing a lot of people,"...More >>
Players, owners and commissioners past and present chastised the president for his divisive remarks, but the angriest responses came from players upset that he'd insulted their mothers.More >>
The NFL's players and owners united on Saturday in a manner unseen in years, sounding a resolute chord in decrying President Donald Trump's remarks about players kneeling during the national anthem.More >>
About two dozen players, including Baltimore Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs and Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, took a knee during the playing of the national anthem before the start of the...More >>
Trump has a suggestion for National Football League owners whose players decide to take a knee during the national anthem: fire them.More >>
