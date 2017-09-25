1 injured in apartment fire

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in an apartment complex.More >>
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in an apartment complex.More >>
From dancing to making new friends to just plain having fun, the inaugural WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic proved that in a time of elevated violence, solidarity prevailed.More >>
From dancing to making new friends to just plain having fun, the inaugural WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic proved that in a time of elevated violence, solidarity prevailed.More >>
Bluegrass, bourbon and good times could be found all over the grounds of Champions Park on Sunday.More >>
Bluegrass, bourbon and good times could be found all over the grounds of Champions Park on Sunday.More >>
The ramp closure will start Monday at 9 a.m. and last for three weeks.More >>
The ramp closure will start Monday at 9 a.m. and last for three weeks.More >>
The event was fun for the entire family.More >>
The event was fun for the entire family.More >>