1 injured in apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in an apartment complex.

The fire was reported in the 9500 block of Cox Court, located off of Westport Road, at 1:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

It’s unclear if the person who was treated for smoke inhalation was a resident of the apartment or a firefighter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

