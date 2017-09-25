Body found outside of halfway house

Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was discovered outside of a home in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. When officers arrived they found the person was dead.

The home where the body was found is registered as a halfway house.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

