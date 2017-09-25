Foul play not suspected in death outside halfway house

Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after a body was discovered outside of a home in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. When officers arrived they found the person was dead.

The home where the body was found is registered as a halfway house.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man as Donnie Wayne Caldwell, 50, and said he lived at the address where he was found.

Deputy Coroner Scott Russ said Caldwell's cause of death has not yet been determined but foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

