Foul play not suspected in death outside halfway house

The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway.
Rebecca Box, 31, was arrested Friday at the Louisville Metro Police station.
Police were called to a home Bermuda Lane at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
The shooting happened on Sept. 17 in the 5000 block of Lively Court. The victim was hit multiple times but survived.
