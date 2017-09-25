Man dressed as Coca-Cola bottle robs Henderson restaurant

Police say a man dressed in a Coca-Cola bottle robbed a Henderson restaurant.

Dispatchers confirm the call came in at 6:51 Monday morning from the Rally’s on North 41.

Police say the costumed suspect was also armed with a handgun and was able to steal over $500 in cash. The suspect then left the scene, heading north on 41 in a gray mini-van.

We're told the restaurant had not yet opened and the manager was the only person there during the robbery. He was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111 or Henderson police at (270) 831-1295.

Rally’s on Hwy 41 on Henderson strip apparently robbed. HPD detectives on scene. @14News pic.twitter.com/ryrhGoCxyU — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) September 25, 2017

It was not open at the time of the alleged holdup. Employees are starting to arrive at work. Happened a little before 7. pic.twitter.com/b44yi7G6HN — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) September 25, 2017

Detectives are fingerprinting side door to business and have looked outside of the neighboring Taco Bell for any possible evidence. — Kirk Duncan (@kdunk98) September 25, 2017

