VIDEO: Man dressed as Coca-Cola bottle robs Henderson restaurant, $5K reward offered

HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Police say a man dressed in a Coca-Cola bottle costume robbed a Henderson restaurant.

Dispatchers confirm the call came in at 6:51 Monday morning from the Rally’s on North 41.

Police say the costumed suspect was also armed with a handgun and was able to steal over $500 in cash. The suspect then left the scene, heading north on 41 in a gray mini-van.

We're told the restaurant had not yet opened and the manager was the only person there during the robbery. He was not hurt.

The district manager of Rally's told us the company is offering a $5,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111 or Henderson police at (270) 831-1295.

