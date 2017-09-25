Racial, sexist slurs, Confederate flag used during football game, school reports

On Saturday, Denver Public Schools officials released a statement saying Weld Central High School fans brought a Confederate flag to their home game at Manual High School.More >>
Twitter user Brennan Gilmore tweeted a photo of his 97-year-old grandfather down on one knee saying that the Missouri farmer and World War II veteran wanted to join with those protesting the national anthem. My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest." My grandpa is a 97 year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids ...More >>
A diverse group of people from American Indian Movement, Black Lives Matter and the deaf community stood on the steps of city hall in solidarity with the family of Magdiel Sanchez, rallying for justice.More >>
