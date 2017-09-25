Henderson man accused of raping child

A Henderson man is accused of raping and sexually abusing a child.

According to a police report, authorities began investigating in January 2017 after receiving a report about an alleged rape by 36-year-old Timothy Cropper.

The victim, who is less than 12 years old, told a family member that they had been touched by Cropper.

Based on the victim's statements, police say warrants were issued on Cropper and he was arrested Sunday morning in the 400 block of Washington St. on charges of sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy.

Cropper is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Police say, due to the victim's age and the sensitive nature of the case, no further information will be released at this time.

