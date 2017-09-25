VP Mike Pence discusses Graham-Cassidy bill with Dawne Gee, says Sen. Paul is ‘wrong about this bill’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Vice President Mike Pence discussed the changes to the Graham-Cassidy bill with Dawne Gee Monday on WAVE 3 News Midday.
Watch the interview below:
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
Vice President Mike Pence discussed the changes to the Graham-Cassidy bill with Dawne Gee Monday on WAVE 3 News Midday.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence discussed the changes to the Graham-Cassidy bill with Dawne Gee Monday on WAVE 3 News Midday.More >>
Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Police were called to a report of a man down in the 800 block of Mary Street around 6:50 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
Here are five stories WAVE Country will be talking about today.More >>
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in an apartment complex.More >>
One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire started in an apartment complex.More >>
From dancing to making new friends to just plain having fun, the inaugural WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic proved that in a time of elevated violence, solidarity prevailed.More >>
From dancing to making new friends to just plain having fun, the inaugural WAVE 3 News Taking Back Your Streets Community Picnic proved that in a time of elevated violence, solidarity prevailed.More >>