September 25, 2017

Cindi Sullivan
Cindi Sullivan from Trees Louisville took gardening calls live on the show.
Trees Louisville is looking for sponsors for their upcoming fall planting projects. Go to TreesLouisville.org to learn more about the organization, sponsor a project or make a donation.
Jefferson County Extension Service
200 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY 40243
Phone:(502) 569-2344
http://jefferson.ca.uky.edu/
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.