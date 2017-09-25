Key events in ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner's career, downfall

Key events in the saga of Anthony Weiner, the former New York congressman who pleaded guilty Friday to transmitting sexual material to a minor:
___
1998
Nov. 3: Weiner, a Democrat, is elected to Congress.
___
2005
Sept 13: Weiner comes in second in a bid for the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City.
___
2010
July 10: Weiner weds Huma Abedin, a close aide to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Former President Bill Clinton officiates.
___
2011
May 27: A lewd photograph of a man's underwear-clad crotch is sent from Weiner's Twitter account, and then is quickly taken down.
May 29: A spokesman says Weiner's accounts were hacked and calls the burgeoning social media scandal "a distraction."
June 6: Weiner tearfully admits to sending the lewd photo and then lying repeatedly to protect himself. He refuses to resign.
June 11: Weiner seeks a temporary leave of absence from the House while he seeks professional treatment. A spokeswoman says he will focus on "becoming a better husband and healthier person."
June 16: Weiner says he is resigning from Congress during a news conference in Brooklyn interrupted by hecklers. Weiner apologizes "for the personal mistakes I have made and the embarrassment I have caused."
___
2013
May 22: Weiner launches his re-entry into the world of politics with a run for New York City mayor, asking voters for a second chance.
July 22: With Weiner leading in the polls, a gossip website posts sexually explicit messages it says were exchanged between Weiner and a woman later identified as Indiana native Sydney Leathers. The woman claims Weiner used the alias "Carlos Danger" for their exchanges.
July 23: Weiner says he won't drop out of mayoral race, saying at a news conference: "This is entirely behind me."
Sept. 10: Weiner finishes fifth in Democratic mayoral primary.
___
2016
Aug. 28: The New York Post publishes photos the newspaper says Weiner sent the previous year to a "40-something" divorced woman. One bulging-underwear shot shows his and Abedin's toddler son cuddling next to him.
Aug. 29: Abedin says she is separating from Weiner.
Sept. 21: The DailyMail.com publishes an interview with a 15-year-old girl who says she had sexually explicit online text and video exchanges with Weiner. Weiner acknowledges communications but also claims he's been the subject of a hoax. FBI agents soon begin investigating Weiner's communications with the girl, seizing his computer.
Oct. 28: In a letter to Congress, then-FBI Director James Comey says his agency is investigating whether there is classified information in newly discovered emails of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, now the Democratic presidential nominee. The emails, containing correspondence between Clinton and Abedin, were discovered on the Weiner computer seized in the sexting investigation.
Nov. 6: Two days before the presidential election, Comey tells Congress a review of the newly discovered emails hasn't changed the FBI's view that Clinton should not face charges over her handling of classified information.
___
2017
May 19: Weiner pleads guilty to criminal charges in connection with his online communications with the 15-year-old girl.
Sept. 25: A federal judge sentences Weiner to 21 months in prison, orders him to report to prison in November.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
GOP senators' opposition to their party's drive to scrap President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act swelled to lethal numbers Sunday.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
Prosecutors say Weiner broke the law by having illicit contact with a 15-year-old girl, including asking her to "sexually perform" for him in conversations on Skype and Snapchat.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
U.S. Sen. John McCain says doctors have given him a 'very poor prognosis' as he battles brain cancer.More >>
Most business economists see no benefit from the Trump Administration's efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement or say it will harm the U.S. economy.More >>
Most business economists see no benefit from the Trump Administration's efforts to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement or say it will harm the U.S. economy.More >>
US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter careMore >>
US researchers about to recruit 1 million people to study how genes, environments and lifestyles interact, bid to end cookie-cutter careMore >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
President Donald Trump says his objection to NFL players protesting during the national anthem has nothing do with race, instead it has to do with "respect for our country and respect for our flag."More >>
Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in AntiochMore >>
Authorities say 1 person is dead and at least seven victims are being treated for injuries after a shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in the Nashville neighborhood in AntiochMore >>
President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthemMore >>
President Donald Trump has some advice for National Football League owners: Fire players who kneel during the national anthemMore >>
Trump inflames sports stars by doubling down on anthem protests, rescinding Steph Curry invitationMore >>
Trump inflames sports stars by doubling down on anthem protests, rescinding Steph Curry invitationMore >>
President Donald Trump has returned to Twitter to take on Republican senators who aren't backing the latest GOP effort to repeal and repeal the Obama-era health lawMore >>
President Donald Trump has returned to Twitter to take on Republican senators who aren't backing the latest GOP effort to repeal and repeal the Obama-era health lawMore >>
Puerto Rican officials rushed to evacuate tens of thousands of people downstream of a failing dam and said they could not reach more than half the towns in the U.S. territoryMore >>
Puerto Rican officials rushed to evacuate tens of thousands of people downstream of a failing dam and said they could not reach more than half the towns in the U.S. territoryMore >>
Sen. John McCain has again deals a likely death knell to GOP health care effortsMore >>
Sen. John McCain has again deals a likely death knell to GOP health care effortsMore >>
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>
The busiest border crossing in the United States will close this weekend to the more than 40,000 cars that pass through it daily to MexicoMore >>