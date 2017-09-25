Sproles out with torn ACL and broken wrist

By ROB MAADDIAP Pro Football Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eagles running back Darren Sproles tore his ACL and broke his wrist on the same play in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Coach Doug Pederson confirmed the injuries Monday, saying it's a "devastating" loss.

The versatile Sproles has nine returns for touchdowns, including seven on punts. The 34-year-old veteran went to three Pro Bowls, including last season when he had a career-high 94 carries.

Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) and starting linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) also were injured against New York. Pederson said both players are day to day.

