Trooper caught on video in altercation with construction crew

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A disturbing video surfaced involving a Kentucky State Trooper and a road crew.

The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway.

The man in the video identified himself as a "Trooper Harrison." On Monday, KSP spokesman Sgt. Josh Lawson identified the trooper as Anthony Harrison from KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown.

In the video, Harrison approaches a construction employee while screaming at her and others at the scene. The construction employee told the trooper "not to yell" at her. Harrison responded and said, "I will yell at you" then came close to the employee's face. Harrison then tried to snatch a camera from another construction worker recording the incident. An altercation ensued and the construction employees somehow pinned the trooper to the ground. One construction employee can be heard calling 911.

Sgt. Lawson said he had seen the video and are not sure what lead up to it. KSP's internal affairs branch is investigating. Harrison is in plain clothes in the video, Sgt. Lawson said it appeared he was off duty. It's not known if he was in his personal vehicle or cruiser.

"It is startling," Sgt. Lawson said. "Given the information we have just being the video just having that to base any of our facts or opinions, just seeing the video it's startling and upsetting."

Sgt. Lawson said Harrison is still on duty as far as he knows.

"The video doesn't get started until the incident is already underway, so a lot of the buildup or anything that occurred prior to that, that lead to this upsetting event isn't captured in the video," Sgt. Lawson said. “It is not how we would like them (troopers) being portrayed at all or the behavior that is typical or condoned by state police."

WAVE 3 News did leave a message for Harrison at the KSP Post 4 and have not heard back as of yet.



